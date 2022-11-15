German newspaper readers Die Welt criticized the strategy proposed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Zelensky, in his video address at the G20 summit, named 10 conditions for ending the conflict. Among them are the release of all prisoners of war, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the cessation of hostilities.

Thus, a reader of the German edition with the nickname Matthias F asked himself: “How can Russians preserve their cultural identity if the territories they live in remain Ukrainian?”

“A lot can be said about Zelensky. He must declare the neutrality of his country, respect minorities, and not oppress the Russian population and Russian culture. Crimea and Donbass remain Russian. Then you can negotiate, ”said the commentator with the nickname Wolf B.

Another reader of the German newspaper, in turn, pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities “suffer from megalomania” and “have no connection with reality.”

“Who is he [Зеленский] such as to demand?! <...> It seems to me that he and all his colleagues who joyfully make demands suffer from delusions of grandeur and a lack of connection with reality. You can ask, but demand – no! he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on Zelensky’s conditions, called them unrealistic and inadequate in the current situation.

On November 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow’s special operation to protect Donbass could be completed after achieving its goals, including through peaceful negotiations. However, Russia sees no change in Ukraine’s position on the negotiations, he said.

Prior to that, on November 2, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow was waiting for an initiative from Kyiv to resume the negotiation process, but taking into account the new territorial realities.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.