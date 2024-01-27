Dhe sports world is looking at France at the end of July: host of the Olympic Games, for the third time in Paris. Time to look back exactly 100 years ago, when France became the country of Olympic sports for almost a whole year, in winter and summer.

Winter sports were part of the Olympic program for the first time. The Chamonix competitions in the French Alps, opened on January 25, 1924, were subsequently declared the first Winter Olympics. Curiously, there were no alpine competitions at these International Winter Games, as they were initially called.