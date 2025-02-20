10/10/2024



Updated 02/20/2025 at 12: 07h.





A court in the German city of Brunnswick has acquitted This Tuesday a Christian Bruecknerthe suspect of the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCannof the rape aggravated sexual abuse of minors committed between 2000 and 2017 in cases not related to “Maddie”

According to the judge, Brueckner, 47, “cannot be convicted of the acts of which he is accused.” The prosecutors had asked that the German citizen be sentenced to 15 years in prison, while his lawyer had requested his acquittal.

The case has been closely followed because acquittal means that Brueckner could leave prison next year, according to court officials. The suspect is already serving a sentence Seven years in prison in Germany for violating an American tourist of 72 years in 2005 in the Algarve, the Portuguese resort where Madeleine disappeared two years later.

The conviction has been formally identified as suspect in the case of “Maddie”, who disappeared from his bedroom in 2007 during a family vacation in Portugal. It denies any involvement and no charges have been presented.









In one of the cases of which he has been acquitted, prosecutors had accused Brueckner of entering the vacation apartment of a woman between 70 and 80, to tie her, hit her and assault her sexually.

In another case, he had been accused of entering the apartment of an Irish young woman through her balcony while sleeping, threatening her with a knife and raping her several times.

He was also accused of exhibiting in front of a 10 -year -old German girl on a beach and a 11 -year -old Portuguese girl in a playground.

Charges formulated following the investigations on the “Maddie” case

The charges were made following the investigations on the “Maddie” case, according to prosecutors. However, the defense had raised serious doubts about the charges against Brueckner, which were based on testimonies, but not on forensic evidence.

Brueckner confiscated notebooks were also used as proof in which their sexual fantasies were detailed. But, despite their disturbing content, they did not provide any direct link with the alleged crimes.

In July, Brueckner’s lawyers managed to annul an arrest warrant against him because there was no longer an “urgent suspicion” that he had committed the five crimes.

The measure at that time was a technicalism, since Brueckner was still in prison, but his lawyer, Friedrich Fuelscher, argued that the Court’s decision was a “clear sign that the defendant will be acquitted.”

Brueckner’s current ruling extends until September 2025, according to Christian Wolters, spokesman for the prosecution in Brunswick, although Fuelscher has said that the defendant could be released as soon as in spring.

Madeleine’s disappearance

Madeleine, three years old, disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, in the Portuguese Algarve region, in May 2007, while her parents had dinner at a nearby tapas bar.

Despite a great international search and the attention of the world media, no trace of it has been found.

The investigations continue in the “Maddie” case and will continue regardless of the result of the trial, said prosecutor Wolters to the AFP earlier this week. “At this time, I cannot say when we can conclude these investigations and with what result,” he said.