BRUSSELS (Reuters)

Belgium lost the efforts of seven players during a visit to Prague, to face the Czech Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow (Saturday).

5 players competing in the German League for the fifth group match will be absent, due to quarantine restrictions on residents of Germany when traveling to the Czech Republic.

On Friday, coach Roberto Martinez announced that Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Vermalin were absent from injuries.

Carrasco was expected to participate, but suffered a leg injury, while Vermalene felt pained in the 3-1 win over Wales on Wednesday as he returned to the national team after a long absence.

“For Brakaline, the plan was to rely on him within one half, but he needs another 24 hours to recover,” Martinez said.

The Belgium squad includes 5 players belonging to German clubs: Diederik Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Kuhn Castells (Wolfsburg), Torgan Hazard, Thomas Monnier (Borussia Dortmund) and Aurel Mangala (Stuttgart).

The players will remain in Belgium in preparation for their third qualifying match against Belarus on Tuesday.