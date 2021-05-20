Hamburg (dpa)

Uwe Zeller, a symbol of the German football team Hamburg, criticized the team for failing to advance to the Bundesliga for the third year in a row.

“It gives the impression that the team has no desire at all to go up,” Zeller, a former striker and former West German sniper, told Bild newspaper. He added: Don’t the players know what they are doing to the fans and the club? I’m so sad, so angry, I was hoping for the team to go up this season.

The Hamburg team relegated for the first time three years ago and poor results in the final stages led to their failure to rise again in the past three seasons. And this time, Hamburg lost to Osnabrück, who is threatened with relegation, 2/3 to decide the fate of the team, and Zeller fears that the issue of going up will not be easier next season.

He said: The money that can be put in the team decreases from year to year. Competition in the uprising struggle with large teams that have relegated is increasing, and the issue of returning the team gets harder from year to year.

But Zeller, 84, also said he would return to the stadium to watch the team as soon as the fans were allowed to return to the stadiums.