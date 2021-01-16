Armin laschet, president of the North Rhine-Westphalia lander, will be Angela Merkel’s successor at the head of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and in all probability the candidate of his formation in the legislative elections of next September, which Merkel will be fired after 16 years at the head of the German government.

Laschet yesterday defeated Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee of the Bundestag, and Friedrich Merz, known in the German press as “the German Trump”, but more like a nationalist like the Hungarian Viktor Orban.

In the first vote, Merz came out first with 385 votes. Laschet (380) and Röttgen (224) achieved much better results than expected. Those who had voted for Röttgen leaned more for Laschet than for Merz in the ballot, making the former to win by 521 against 466.

New leader of the Christian Democratic Union, Armin Laschet. (AFP)

This Saturday’s election will mark the future of Germany and Europe because the CDU candidate in September, according to all polls, He would be the favorite to succeed Merkel at the head of the German government.

Brussels and most of the European chancelleries viewed with panic the eventuality of a victory for Friedrich Merz, a populist far removed from the Europeanist theses that Angela Merkel has defended for the last three decades. Merz has a long history of xenophobic statements.

The chosen one, Armin Laschet, was the closest to Angela Merkel, who had implied that he was her favorite. Laschet was the candidate with more management experience and the one who was seen as the one who could most easily unite the different factions of the party.

Laschet was a national MP from 1994 to 1999, an MEP from 1999 to 2004, a regional MP since 2010 and president of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous lander (18 of its 84 million inhabitants) since 2017.

Armin Laschet with Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. (REuters)

At 59, Laschet, a man of cheerful nature and faithful ally of Angela Merkel for more than 15 years, He defended the policies of his political boss for years, especially in an issue that divided the German conservative party, that of the reception during 2015 and 2016 of a million refugees, the majority Syrian. In recent weeks, he has been repeating that “a break with (the policies of) Angela Merkel would be crazy.”

Laschet takes as second Jens Spahn, current Minister of Health, much younger and more conservative. That support allowed him to fish some votes among the more conservative delegates, enough to defeat Merz.

The new head of the CDU should be the candidate for head of government, but that decision will be made later. Traditionally the Bavarian CSU (sister party of the CDU) supports the CDU leader, but this time it may be different because the Bavarian Markus Söder is way ahead of Laschet in the polls.

If in the coming months the polls clearly indicate that a candidacy of Söder as leader of the CDU-CSU bloc would win more votes than one of Laschet, he would be under enormous pressure to step aside.

According to the latest poll by the public television station ZDF, 28% of conservative voters prefer Laschet while 54% prefer Söder. It would be necessary for the latter to want to take the step because so far he has repeated that his place is in Bavaria, not in Berlin.

Catholic practicing weekly massParents of three children, Laschet is the faithful image of the Rhenish Christian-Democracy, a style of ruler favorable to a powerful social policy, far from the most common ideas among conservatives in other European countries.

Laschet is also a convinced Europeanist who defends the Merkelian idea that Germany should be increasingly European and not Europe more German.

If Laschet can be expected to continue with Merkel, her election also means a return of the German conservatives to their traditions, which Merkel broke. The head of government has no children, is divorced and remarried, and grew up and was educated in communist Germany.

Laschet is a Catholic family man raised in the ranks of the Rhenish CDU, as well as historical figures of the German Christian Democracy such as Helmut Kohl or Konrad Adenauer. On October 1, he was received in audience in Rome by Pope Francis.