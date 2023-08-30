The Berlin state prosecutor’s office has announced that it is dropping the investigation into the singer and frontman of the German rock band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, accused of multiple crimes of sexual assault, because they have not found any evidence to follow the case, according to reports. The Washington Post. “The evaluation of the available evidence – in particular the press reports referring to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses – has not produced any indication that the defendant carried out sexual acts with women against their will, nor has he administered incapacitating substances,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, according to the aforementioned media.

Last June, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation against Till Lindemann, after several accusations by young women who denounced a system of casting and recruiting fans to have sex with him at concert after-parties. The scandal erupted following the testimony of an Irish woman who reported to Lithuanian police that her drink was spiked at an after-party for the group’s concert in Vilnius in May. In these meetings, according to the description of witnesses, sexual acts were performed and there were also cases of violence and abuse. Some of them pointed out that they were offered alcohol and drugs without asking their age. “The rapid completion of the investigation process by the Berlin prosecutor’s office demonstrates that there is insufficient evidence that our client has allegedly committed sexual crimes,” Lindemann’s legal representatives have commented.

Prosecutors have claimed that law enforcement agencies have yet to receive testimony from any alleged Lindemann victims. Additionally, investigators have also found no evidence that the suspect committed drug-facilitated sexual assault or used an imbalance of power to sexually exploit a minor.

Known for their spectacular pyrotechnics and provocative lyrics, the group have sold more than 50 million records and sell out arenas around the world. His fame in Germany is more controversial than abroad, especially after Lindemann published a book of poems and a pornographic video a couple of years ago. In one of the texts he apparently fantasizes about abusing an unconscious woman. Lindemann displays sexually explicit sculptures that he designs himself at his recitals and often mimes sexual acts as ejaculations on stage.