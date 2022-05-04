The madeleine case, a mystery that has lasted more than 15 years, could be closer to its resolution. German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters is convinced that Christian Brückner, currently the only suspect in the disappearance of the British girl in the Algarve in 2007, is the murderer. This was stated in an interview on Portuguese television in which he provided, or rather suggested, another piece of information that until now was unknown: in the registry of the motorhome with which he moved through the area, remains were found that belonged to the girl .

On May 3, 2007, when she was three years old, Madeleine McCann disappeared from the room where she slept with her two brothers in an apartment in Praia da Luz, in the Portuguese Algarve, while her parents dined with other couples in a restaurant. of the complex. Media attention was first directed at the parents, who came to be considered formal suspects by the Portuguese Police, an accusation that was dismissed. After years without reliable leads, in 2020 the German authorities announced that they had a suspect, the pedophile and sex offender Christian Brückner, 45, who is currently serving a sentence for rape in a prison in the north of the country.

“We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann,” says Wolters in the interview granted to the Portuguese network CMTV on Tuesday, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of the minor. This is not the first time that the Braunschweig prosecutor has made a similar statement in public. He said it for the first time in 2020, when he assured that he had evidence to prove it. He has never revealed what this evidence consists of, beyond the fact that Brücker’s cell phone received a long call, lasting half an hour, shortly before the disappearance, which was picked up by a telephone antenna near the apartment in Praia da Luz. He has also revealed that the German authorities have witnesses who say that Brückner acknowledged having had something to do with it.

Both of these things are, however, circumstantial evidence. That is why the journalist Sandra Felgueiras insists on asking the prosecutor about the other evidence that she handles. “Is it true that they found something that belonged to Madeleine in Christian Brückner’s caravan?” Faced with Wolters’ evasive response, who hides behind the fact that she cannot offer that information, the journalist asks: “But she can’t deny it, can she?” “I don’t want to deny it,” he replies, adding that the suspect and his lawyer have not yet been informed. German law prevents information about a suspect from being made public when the suspect has not yet accessed his file. Brückner is not yet formally charged in Germany for the madeleine case. The prosecutor usually says that the investigation is ongoing, that it is complicated and that there is no rush because he is serving a sentence.

The German Police have had Brückner’s motorhome since at least 2020. At the time that German lived in the Algarve, he drove several vehicles, including a dark Jaguar XJR 6 with German plates and an old Volkswagen T3 motorhome with Portuguese plates that apparently someone had lent him. Investigators believe he was driving one of the two the night Madeleine disappeared. The Jaguar was registered to a new owner the next day, Scotland Yard found years later, when Brückner became the sole suspect.

Kate and Gerry McCann, with a photo of their missing daughter, in London in 2012. Sang Tan (AP)

Wolters did not give more information about the type of evidence that shows that the girl was in that caravan, but media such as the British tabloid newspaper The Sun they suggest that it is fibers from the pajamas he was wearing that night. This information has not been confirmed and the newspaper itself acknowledges that it is “speculation.”

The Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office declared a formal suspect a few days ago (arguido in the criminal terminology of the country; a step prior to the imputation because no specific crimes have yet been attributed to him) to the German in an attempt to avoid the prescription of the case. In Portugal, unlike Germany, crimes punishable by more than 10 years in prison, such as murder, prescribe at 15 years, just the date that was fulfilled this Tuesday. The German Prosecutor’s Office could charge and bring Brückner to trial at any time, since these types of crimes never prescribe.

The suspect is serving a sentence in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in 2005 in the same area of ​​Portugal where the girl disappeared. He has been convicted before for robbery, sexual assault of minors and drug trafficking and there are other unsolved cases in which he is suspected of involvement. Brückner, who began to commit crimes when he was still a minor, lived intermittently in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007.