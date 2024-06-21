German Prosecutor General’s Office: citizens of Russia and Ukraine detained on suspicion of espionage

In Germany, three people with citizenship of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia were detained on charges of espionage in the country. About it reported in a statement by the German Prosecutor General’s Office on the department’s official website.

“Citizens of Ukraine Robert A., Armenia Wardges I. and Russia Arman S. were detained in Frankfurt am Main by officials of the Hessian Criminal Police Office. The defendants were brought before a Federal Court judge on June 20, 2024, who issued and executed an arrest warrant,” the statement said.

The accused are suspected of working “for a foreign secret service.” In particular, three suspects were allegedly heading to Germany to collect data about a person from Ukraine who was on the territory of Germany. In addition, they studied a cafe in Frankfurt am Main, where the person they needed was supposed to be.

On June 17, three people convicted of allegedly spying for Russia disappeared in Poland. In December 2023, the Lublin District Court sentenced Artur M., Jaroslav B. and Maria M., who had been under temporary arrest since March of the same year. After that, they “disappeared from the radar of the security services” and are currently not in custody.