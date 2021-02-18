German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the progress made by his country in combating the Corona pandemic and warned at the same time against the loss of confidence in public institutions.

During a video conference with representatives of the health and nursing sector in the state of Saxony, the former German foreign minister said today, Thursday, that the longer the crisis and restrictions last, the greater the “stress test” for this confidence.

During the meeting, the President asked repeatedly about the reasons for citizens’ dissatisfaction with the anti-Corona measures and the protests against these measures, especially in the state of Saxony.

Steinmeier expressed his hope for success in controlling the health crisis and a gradual return to normal life, and admitted that this matter “is going at a slower pace than many wish,” adding that “impatience is increasing in the country and this is a tangible thing.”

Steinmeier emphasized the decrease in infection dynamics in the past weeks, and at the same time pointed to progress in vaccination, “We can be happy that vaccinations – which many saw as being too slow – are moving forward now.”