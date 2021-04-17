A year after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the German authorities will commemorate tomorrow, Sunday, the memory of the victims of the Coronavirus during a central ceremony and express their condolences to the relatives. German constitutional bodies.

In addition to Federal President Steinmeier, the President of the German Parliament (Bundestag), Wolfgang Schaeuble, President of the Council of States (Bundesrat) Rainer Hazelov, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the President of the Court are also present.

Federal Constitutional Stefan Harbart.

So far, according to the Robert Koch Institute, about 80,000 people in Germany have died after a medically confirmed infection with the Coronavirus.

The Federal President’s Office said that even if the epidemic has not yet been overcome, this should be a day of pause that shows that as a society we share the pain and do not forget the deceased and the pain of their families.