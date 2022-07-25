German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier seeks to set an example for citizens regarding the provision of electricity in light of
The impending power shortage, he decides not to light up his presidential palace, Bellevue, at night.
A spokeswoman for the presidential office said in statements in Berlin that night lighting would be limited only to special occasions such as official visits.
The spokeswoman added that the representative lighting of the facade of the palace was already turned off in May, and the lighting of the external area of the palace was reduced to a level that meets security needs.
According to the data, the president’s office has a “green electricity” certificate by relying on hydroelectric power stations, and part of the electricity is generated by photovoltaic systems on the roof of the administrative building of the president’s office.
These systems are scheduled to be expanded significantly through renovations and repairs to the building, and the operation of heating and cooling devices using geothermal energy is being studied.
The spokeswoman said that pilot drilling is being planned for this purpose. The President’s office buildings are currently being heated by remote networks, and there are no air conditioners.
