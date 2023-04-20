German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his wishes for a happy Eid al-Fitr to Muslims in his country. In the congratulatory message published today, Thursday, the German president said that Muslim families, their friends and neighbors will gather at the weekend in every place in the country to bid farewell to the month of fasting with a big banquet. Steinmeier added, “After days of asceticism and serenity, and after joyful iftar nights with relatives, they are now celebrating by enjoying the joys of life.” The month of Ramadan began in Germany on the twenty-second of last March and will end this evening.

Steinmeier said he was pleased that many municipalities called for public breakfast again this year. Steinmeier expressed his hope that many people of other religions or who have no religion will take advantage of this opportunity and learn about the second largest Islamic holiday and talk with Muslims. Steinmeier said: “The more we accept in our diverse society towards each other with curiosity, openness and respect, the better coexistence will succeed between the different.”