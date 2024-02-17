German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on his country's citizens to defend democracy, and expressed his admiration for the numerous anti-far-right demonstrations.

In a video message published today, Saturday, on the occasion of the demonstrations scheduled in many cities, especially in many cities far from urban centers, Steinmeier said: “This democratic center achieved something through the demonstrations, as it pushed away indifference. The demonstrations gave us courage, and we began to breathe more freely again.”

Steinmeier stressed the importance of cohesion within society beyond political boundaries, noting that people on the streets do not all have the same political affiliation and do not wish to be exploited for the benefit of a political trend.

He said: “The matter now is not about the right or the left, but rather about the basis of our coexistence. “This is about drawing a line between Democrats and those who despise and attack democracy.”

Steinmeier saw that this call goes beyond demonstrations, and stressed: “Let us stand together against the enemies of democracy.” Let us prevent extremists from controlling matters and insulting the institutions of our democracy.”

The German President added, “Everyone is invited from the business sector, culture, civil society, associations and unions. We need Democrats to come together. Not just today, but 365 days a year.”

Demonstrations are scheduled to be held this weekend in Germany in the cities of Bochum, Magdeburg, and Hanover, where thousands of people will participate in some of today's demonstrations. Demonstrations will also be organized tomorrow, Sunday, in cities, including a demonstration in the city of Essen, in which 10,000 people are expected to participate.

German police data reported that about 30,000 people participated in a demonstration in the city of Münster on Friday evening. The demonstrations against right-wing extremism over the past weekends were concentrated in major cities, with more than 150,000 people participating in the capital, Berlin alone, on Saturday, the first of February, according to police estimates.

Protests denouncing the far-right broke out in large and small German cities after the publication of a report last January 10 by the investigative journalist group Correctiv.

The report revealed details of a meeting held in the city of Potsdam last November between individuals from the far right and some politicians from the Alternative for Germany party, where plans to expel millions of people of immigrant origins were discussed.