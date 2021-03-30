The German presents his credentials as a permanent representative of the Emirates at the United Nations office in Switzerland

His Excellency Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Jarman presented his credentials to His Excellency Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, a permanent representative of the state to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Switzerland, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations Office in Geneva were discussed, especially in the field of human rights, and the state’s achievements in the field of promoting human rights in all fields were reviewed.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva praised the important role that the UAE plays in the field of multilateral diplomacy in the framework of the United Nations international organizations, especially in the humanitarian field.