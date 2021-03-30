Tuesday, March 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The German presents his credentials as a permanent representative of the Emirates at the United Nations office in Switzerland

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0


Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Jarman

His Excellency Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Jarman presented his credentials to His Excellency Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, a permanent representative of the state to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Switzerland, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.
During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations Office in Geneva were discussed, especially in the field of human rights, and the state’s achievements in the field of promoting human rights in all fields were reviewed.
The Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva praised the important role that the UAE plays in the field of multilateral diplomacy in the framework of the United Nations international organizations, especially in the humanitarian field.

Source: WAM

.
#German #presents #credentials #permanent #representative #Emirates #United #Nations #office #Switzerland

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the term of the agreement on the stabilization of prices for butter and sugar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.