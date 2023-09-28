TV presenter Daubner read the news about Scholz on the third try because she laughed

The German presenter of the Tagesschau program on the ARD television channel, Susanne Daubner, was able to read the news about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz only on the third attempt because of laughter. A fragment of the episode was published on the channel's official Facebook account.

On the air of the television program, the presenter was supposed to read the news about Olaf Scholz’s meeting with representatives of the chemical industry, but at the words “Chancellor Scholz is meeting with…” she began to laugh involuntarily. Daubner then apologized to the audience and tried to continue reading the message, but then laughed again. The TV presenter managed to continue the program only on the third attempt.

Commenting on the news release to Bild, the journalist could not explain the reason for her laughter. “Thank God I was able to regain my composure,” said she.

“I laughed with her,” “Thank you for my fit of laughter,” “Thank you for this wonderful start to the day,” “I had to laugh heartily too!” — channel viewers wrote under the post.

Previously, the host of the television program The Cheap Seats, broadcast on the Australian television channel Network 10, Melanie Bracewell accidentally cursed during an interview with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. A fragment of the broadcast on September 19, which she published on social networks, also made many users laugh.