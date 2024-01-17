German Vice Chancellor Habeck accused the AfD of trying to turn Germany into Russia
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is trying to turn Germany into a country similar to Russia. This accusation was made by the German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, his words leads newspaper Der Spiegel.
“They want to turn our country into a state like Russia. They are systematically preparing for this,” he said.
According to Habeck, the AfD was “systematically preparing for an authoritarian takeover in Germany” to turn it into a fascist state.
Earlier, Correctiv learned that members of several parliamentary far-right parties in the German Bundestag held a secret meeting, during which they discussed and adopted a plan to deport millions of migrants if they came to power.
