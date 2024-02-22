On Thursday, the German Parliament (Bundestag) called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with additional long-range weapons.

Deputies from the ruling coalition, made up of three parties led by Schulz, today passed the resolution calling for an expansion of the aid, shortly after rejecting a separate motion from the opposition demanding that Schulz in particular provide Ukraine with the long-range “Taurus” missiles demanded by Kiev.

Schulz refuses to hand over the Taurus missiles for fear that they could be used to strike targets inside Russia itself and further escalate the conflict.

In May 2023, the government of Ukraine officially asked Germany to obtain “Taurus” missiles, which are launched from aircraft as a type of guided missile and can hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

It should be noted that the Russian capital, Moscow, is located on a straight line less than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, meaning that it is within range of these missiles.

Earlier today, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged to continue military support for Ukraine, but he did not decide whether this also included Taurus missiles or not.

Pistorius left the matter open for discussion in the Bundestag tomorrow, Friday.

Germany is second only to the United States in terms of military and economic support for Ukraine since the current crisis. According to the German Ministry of Defense, the total value of German military shipments has reached approximately 6 billion euros (6.5 billion US dollars) since the outbreak of the crisis.