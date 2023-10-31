Home page politics

“Hard but fair” from Cologne on October 30, 2023: Israel’s dilemma in Palestine. © IMAGO/Klaus W. Schmidt

It has now been three weeks since Hamas’ terrorist attack, and the Israeli counterattack is underway, although less violent than feared, but with many civilian deaths.

Cologne – “The path of violence: Can dying in the Middle East be stopped?” was the motto on Monday evening at “Hart aber Fair”, which contrasted with an often very one-sided discourse that has been seen in recent days, especially among conservatives media, had gathered a group that managed to at least partially indicate the complexity of the situation.

Which, of course, in no way meant that anyone was trying to trivialize Hamas’ terror. The former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum from the FDP was horrified by the hatred that has arisen in the Muslim world, but also by the anti-Semitism in Germany, which he had never experienced with this intensity: “That the Palestinians can fight for their goals , is clear, but anyone who begins to justify this criminal violence is placing themselves outside any negotiated solution.”

War in Israel in “Hard but Fair”: The main goal is to free the hostages

Whether one should negotiate with terrorists is an important question given the number of over 200 hostages, as Shimon Stein, Israel’s former ambassador to Germany, emphasized. “Rescuing the hostages is the top priority. The military and politics have failed and now have to do everything for the hostages,” said Stein on “Hart, aber fair” on ARD. In Israel, support for a ground offensive is declining. Only 50% of the Israeli population is in favor of an immediate offensive and would rather try everything to free the hostages first, said Stein and also questioned the often stated goal that Hamas must be destroyed. How should that happen, asked Stein, because Hamas is also an ideology, an idea that cannot be destroyed by military means.

What a ground offensive could actually achieve, Louis Klamroth asked Peter Neumann, journalist and professor of security studies in London, who has written in books such as “The New Jihadists. IS, Europe and the next wave of terrorism” and “Terror is among us – Jihadism and radicalization in Europe” analyzed terrorism and its fight. “It must be about destroying Hamas’ military capabilities so that they are unable to carry out such an action for years to come.”

Israel War: The destruction of Hamas is an illusion

However, Neumann was skeptical about the goal of completely destroying Hamas. He referred to similar goals in Afghanistan, where the Taliban were supposed to be destroyed, which, as is well known, was not achieved even after 20 years of war, Iraq, where insurgents were supposed to be destroyed and IS was formed, or Libya, where a dictator was overthrown, but left complete chaos behind became.

Israel should not fall into Hamas’s trap with a major ground offensive, said Neumann and explained: “There will not be one ground offensive, but rather targeted incursions to destroy Hamas’ tunnels.” The fact that many of these attacks take place at night is clear certainly also to do with the fact that this could prevent problematic images that would cause horror in the world public.

The mood there is increasingly divided anyway, as was shown last Friday at the UN General Assembly in New York. This had called for an immediate, complete ceasefire, but without even mentioning Hamas in the resolution. Germany famously abstained from voting, drawing much criticism from its Israelis.

Lamya Kaddor from the Greens, a member of the Bundestag and an Islamic scholar, tried to defend her foreign minister’s stance: “You have to keep the door open for negotiations,” said Kaddor, because the Arab countries would look very closely at what position is taken. Israel’s neighbors in particular must now be made responsible for using their influence to work towards a solution.

Kaddor also left no doubt that the current act of the decades-long conflict was started by Hamas. However, she spoke clearly about having empathy for all the dead, meaning both the victims of the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th and the civilian victims of the Israeli attacks. A cautious statement that indicated the complexity of the conflict, but also that it is easily possible to show solidarity with Israel without immediately forgetting the Palestinians.

“It is a humanitarian catastrophe”

Aref Hajjaj, chairman of the Palestine Forum in Bonn, tried something similar, emphasizing on Louis Klamroth on ARD that war in the Middle East has never contributed to peace. “I am horrified by the atrocities of Hamas, which do not speak for the Palestinians as a whole,” said Hajjaj, and continued: “As a German-Palestinian, I am deeply unhappy about the events in Gaza. It is a humanitarian catastrophe that will not help destroy Hamas, especially since the victims are primarily civilians and children.”

It was also Hajjaj who brought the discussion to a crucial question: What comes after Hamas, who will fill the power vacuum in Gaza that would arise after a military defeat of Hamas. A remarkably thoughtful, nuanced position was taken by the Israeli Shimon Stein, who first emphasized that “Hamas is the enemy of all Palestinians who want a two-state solution.” And further, “We Israelis will have to say goodbye to the assumption that we can achieve normalization with the Arab countries without the Palestinian issue being resolved. Israel has ignored this question.”

Given the current Israeli government and the war now provoked by Hamas, the attitude Stein expressed does not necessarily seem to correspond to the Israeli mainstream. However, if you have not only followed conservative German media or even the social media in the last few days, but also international newspapers, perhaps even the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, you have been able to perceive positions that give hope that at some point there may be a balance between the two both peoples will find. (Michael Meyns)