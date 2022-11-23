Germany lost 2-1 to Japan at the start of the 2022 World Cup

The German national team lost to the national team of Japan in the opening match of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The broadcast was on site Match TV.

The meeting was held in Doha at the Khalifa Stadium and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Japanese. In the 33rd minute, the Germans took the lead after midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty. Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan equalized in the 75th minute. Midfielder Takuma Asano put the team ahead in the 83rd minute.

In another Group E match, the Spanish national team will meet with Costa Rica. The match will start at 19:00 Moscow time.

The World Championship will last until December 18. The German national team won the World Cup in 2014.