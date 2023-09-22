Julian Nagelsmann appointed head coach of the German national football team

Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed head coach of the German national football team. The name of the team’s new coach was announced in Twitter German Football Association (DFB).

The contract with the 36-year-old specialist runs until July 31, 2024. Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Gluck became Nagelsmann’s assistants.

On September 10, the German national team fired head coach Hans-Dieter Flick. DFB chief Bernd Neuendorf said the decision was inevitable as the team needed new impetus “after recent disappointing results.”

Nagelsmann is known for his work with Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern. With the Munich team he became the German champion and also won two national Super Cups.