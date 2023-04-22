Zakharova called on German Defense Minister Pistorius to remember the words about permissible strikes against the Russian Federation

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius should remember his words about the acceptability of the tactics of limited strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the territory of Russia. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Did everyone remember? “Limited strikes are an acceptable tactic.” Boris, you also do not forget your expression. In any case, I will remind Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Pistorius said that the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia are permissible if civilians do not suffer in them. “It is absolutely normal that in such military clashes, the attacked side advances into enemy territory in order, for example, to cut off supply lines,” the minister said. He emphasized that such operations are permissible as long as they are not directed at cities and civilians.

German involvement in the Ukrainian conflict

Germany has become a leading country in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Related materials:

In particular, Berlin handed over its Leopard tanks to Kyiv. On April 14, an officer of the Sokol volunteer battalion with the call sign Byk said that the Leopards had already appeared near Artemovsk. According to him, the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group even managed to capture a combat vehicle, but the fighters could not transport it to the rear, so the tank had to be drowned in a swamp.

On April 13, the German Ministry of Defense confirmed that Berlin had allowed Warsaw to transfer five MiG-29 aircraft received from the GDR stocks in 2002 to Kiev. It is noted that the German government approved the application received on Thursday from Poland for the re-export of fighters from old stocks.

APU strikes on the territory of Russia

On April 20, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that since the beginning of the special operation, 30 people had died due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region bordering Ukraine. According to Gladkov’s report, 123 people were also injured.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling the territory of the Bryansk region. In particular, on April 20, 12 mortar strikes were carried out on the village of Lomakovka. Shells fell on houses and substations, the settlement was left without electricity. Despite the fact that the residents took shelter from the shelling in the basements, there were no casualties.

In addition to artillery, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use drones to attack Russian regions. So, on April 21, border guards shot down an aircraft-type UAV from a machine gun near the village of Guevo. The Ukrainian drone managed to fly only 500 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border. The day before, another enemy drone with an unidentified charge crashed onto a tractor-loader in the same village. None of the local residents were hurt. In addition to agricultural machinery, there is no other destruction.

In the Belgorod region, as in other regions, including the Crimea, Bryansk and Kursk regions, fortifications began to be erected. They are fortifications made of concrete pyramids in case of a possible attack from Ukraine.