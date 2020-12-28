The Kiel fans will not be in Cologne. A disgrace for local restaurants because it is one of those that consumes without much consideration. Does not matter. This is not the time for pleasure trips, and neither will the hundreds of Hungarians who traditionally they follow Veszprem in a duel between Final Four classics, Although the Germans have won twice and the Magyars have lost four finals, but they maintain their resilience and year after year they choose to take the title, which was what Arpard Sterbik was pursuing. in the goal until seeing that everything was delayed said enough, and opened the door to the Spanish Rodrigo Corrales that came from Paris.

Kiel has also been reinforced with a star from PSG, Sander Sagosen, one of the stars of the moment and who with the Croatian Domagoy Duvnjak forms a formidable tandem on the front line in a team in which Landin happens to be one of the three best goalkeepers today,

Corrales is not the only Spanish reinforcement of Veszprem, where David Davis has taken over the services of Maqueda, snatching him from none other than Pick Szeged from Juan Carlos Pastor.

“I have the team that I want to have”, David Davis, excited about his squad in his second season at Veszprem, said that he will not be able to count on Lauge due to injury. Both David and Kiel coach Filip Jicha can enter the select group of Champions League winners as players and coaches. At the moment there are only two, Talant Dujsebaev and Garcia Parrondo, with whom Davis has worked for many years at Ciudad Real, his will be the second match of the semifinals (20:30, Teledeporte), after Barça-PSG.