The Court of Hildesheim, in northern Germany, authorized this Monday to prosecute an employee of a nursing home who is accused of knowingly causing an outbreak of coronavirus in a nursing home and thus causing the death of three people. A court spokesman noted that the judges have admitted the reckless manslaughter charge against the 45-year-old woman brought by prosecutors. These specifically accuse the woman of presenting a false certificate with two coronavirus vaccines to the nursing home management in order to access her job.

The defendant continued to go to work as a caregiver for the elderly at the end of November 2021 despite the fact that her son had been infected with Covid-19. Her employer authorized it at the time of her, because she thought that she was double vaccinated, according to the certificate that she had presented. Later it was discovered that the document was a forgery and that the woman had not received any vaccination until then. An outbreak that broke out in those days in the residence caused the death of three elderly women aged 80, 85 and 90.

The accused has acknowledged the falsification of the certificate, but denies being responsible for the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. She further admits that she also caught the disease, but asymptomatically, and that she infected a colleague during a break at work. The trial is unprecedented in Germany, since until now no one has been prosecuted for the numerous outbreaks registered in nursing homes, although there are several open procedures and similar cases are known. A court spokesman said the proceedings against the 45-year-old woman will not begin before March 2023.