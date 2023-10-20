Nancy Feiser said that Hamas supporters should be deported from the country as long as possible, adding that the authorities will closely monitor potential attackers.

She added in statements to reporters after talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office, “If we can deport Hamas supporters, we must do so.”

Reuters quoted the German official as saying, “Our security authorities are currently focusing more strongly on the Islamic scene,” referring to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat related to tension in the Middle East.