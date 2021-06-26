Today, Saturday, the German government suspended the stabbing attack in the city of Würzburg on Friday, which left three people dead and others injured.

The German government expressed shock about the operation.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter today, Saturday, that the investigations will reveal the motive of the perpetrator of the random stabbing incident, “and certainly, his crime is directed at every person and every religion.”

Seibert expressed his condolences to the injured and the families of the victims. “All our thoughts and prayers today are for the seriously injured and the families of the victims in their pain,” he said.

The suspect randomly stabbed passersby late Friday afternoon. The crime resulted in the death of three people and the injury of at least five seriously, including two in critical condition.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali youth, was shot by police and arrested.

According to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the motive of the perpetrator is still unknown. “It has not yet been possible to make a final assessment of the crime. Therefore, we cannot rule out anything at the moment, and investigations at the federal and state levels are proceeding at a rapid pace,” he said in a press statement.

It is noteworthy that the Minister of the Interior of the state of Bavaria, Joachim Hermann, did not rule out that the motive behind the incident was an extremist act.