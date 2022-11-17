FT: Germany admits oil shortage amid EU ban on imports from Russia

The German authorities admitted the possibility of a shortage of petroleum products in certain regions of the country against the backdrop of the European Union (EU) ban on the import of energy from Russia. About it writes Financial Times (FT).

The material says that opposition deputies from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) expressed concern about the energy security of the eastern part of Germany, where there are large oil refineries (refineries), which are heavily dependent on Russian oil. They sent a request, in response to which the German government spoke about measures to diversify supplies, but acknowledged that the embargo could create problems for the region’s economy. “Depending on the scenario, local, temporary supply shortages and price increases cannot be ruled out,” the ministers said in a response, quoted by the FT.

Earlier, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is part of the ruling coalition, Lars Klingbeil, spoke about the danger of deindustrialization in the country. He talked about disruptions in supply chains and a shortage of skilled workers.