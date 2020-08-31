The Cinema for Peace Foundation, which organized the transportation of Alexei Navalny, has released a press release with new details. RIA News.

The report said that following the preparation of a medical report with extremely disturbing results and a low temperature of 34.2 degrees, the patient was allowed to move on Friday night.

Recall that Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in Omsk after he fell ill on the plane on the way from Tomsk to Moscow. Later, the Russian blogger was taken to the Berlin clinic Charite. Its experts found traces of intoxication in his blood: substances of the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, but they did not name the substance itself. The Omsk Ministry of Health said that upon admission to the hospital, the patient did not have a clinical picture characteristic of poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

Earlier it was reported that Germany confirmed the receipt of a request from Russia in the Navalny case. It is about transferring analyzes and ongoing diagnostics.