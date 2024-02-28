The German frigate Hessen (FGS Hessen), located in the Red Sea as part of the Western coalition to confront the Yemeni Houthis, fired at an unmanned aerial vehicle of one of the allied countries. The representative of the German Ministry of Defense, Michael Stempfle, announced this on Wednesday, February 28, the TV channel reports. Welt.

Stampfle said the incident happened in the morning. The German sailors were initially unable to identify the drone, so it was decided to open fire on it. The drone did not receive any damage as a result of the attack.

According to a department representative, before the shelling, the frigate’s crew asked all allied countries, but none of them reported the presence of their apparatus in the combat area. Later it turned out that the UAV belonged to the allies, but Stempfle did not specify which country.

Germany sent the frigate FGS Hessen to the Red Sea on February 8 to confront the Yemeni Houthis. A warship with 240 soldiers on board left Germany's largest naval base in Wilhelmshaven to take part in the EU's Operation Eunavfor Aspides.

After, on February 20, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the soldiers of the German frigate and called the Bundeswehr mission in the Red Sea the most dangerous in recent decades. The head of the department noted that a direct attack by the Houthis on FGS Hessen cannot be ruled out and we need to be prepared for this. Pistorius stressed that the mission is defensive in nature and is aimed against Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.

On December 19, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the start of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in the Red Sea, carried out by the forces of the United States of America and a number of other states. He linked such a step with the need for a collective response to the Houthi attacks. Soon Borrell announced that European Union countries would join the US operation.

On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. It was also claimed at the time that the strikes were to protect international courts.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from November 2023 to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.