The German Foreign Ministry will begin to refer to Putin only by his last name in documents

The German Foreign Ministry will begin to refer to Russian President Vladimir Putin only by his last name in documents, without indicating his position. This was stated by the official representative of the German Foreign Ministry Sebastian Fischer, reports RIA News.

“The same way we did it in the past – “Putin”,” said the politician.

He also added that the Russian leader had previously been indicated in documents only by his last name, without indicating his position. At the same time, on the website of the diplomatic department, Putin is listed as the President of Russia.

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was outraged by the election results in Russia. In his opinion, they took place in a supposedly “limited political environment.”