Germany took note of Russia’s reaction to the expulsion of Russian diplomats, said on Saturday, April 22, a source in the German Foreign Ministry.

“The German government and the Russian side have been in contact over the past weeks on the staffing of the relevant diplomatic missions abroad. Today’s flight is connected with this, ”he said in an interview with TASS.

