The German Foreign Ministry said that it takes into account the words of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev that attacks on German defense plants could be regarded by Moscow as legal if Berlin supplies Taurus missiles to Kiev. This was announced by a representative of the German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, October 4, at a briefing.

“We take note of such statements, that’s all,” she said.

The representative of the German Foreign Ministry added that the German authorities call on Russia to “wind down the special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from threats.”

On October 1, Medvedev commented on the statement of the Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmeran, in which she argued that the provisions of international law supposedly give the Kiev regime the green light to strike military targets in Russia and insisted on urgent supplies of long-range cruise missiles to Kiev Taurus, which will allow strikes on Russian territory. Medvedev noted that in the case of such deliveries, “strikes on German factories where these missiles are made will be fully consistent with international law.”

At the same time, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter said that the decision to transfer long-range Taurus cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could lead to the start of a war in Germany, for which it would itself be to blame. He noted that “Germany cannot be allowed to think that its actions will not entail any consequences.”

Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ian Gagin, came to the same conclusion, pointing out that the Bundestag “wants” to plunge Europe and Germany into an all-out war with Russia and thereby open a new front, essentially unleashing the third world war.

On September 15, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the decision to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine had not yet been made. He called on the Ukrainian authorities to understand this decision-making procedure.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.