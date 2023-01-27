The representative of the German Foreign Ministry, Christian Wagner, commented on the words of Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock about the “war of Europe against Russia.” Wagner explained that the head of the department wanted to emphasize the intentions of the European Union (EU), NATO and the G7 countries to act as a united front against “Russian aggression”.

“These debates were aimed at re-emphasizing that we, the European Union, NATO and G7 partners are united against this Russian operation in Ukraine,” Wagner told reporters on January 27.

On the same day, the head of the AfD party, Krupalla, demanded the resignation of German Foreign Minister Burbock after the words about the EU war against Russia. According to her, Burbock’s unprofessional behavior endangers the very existence of Germany.

Earlier on January 27, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Ministry should clarify its position on the country’s status in the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, at a PACE meeting in Strasbourg on January 24, Burbock said that European countries were “waging war against Russia.” However, later, commenting on her words, the German Embassy in the Russian Federation told Izvestiya that support for the Kyiv regime does not make the FRG a party to the conflict.

On January 25, it was reported that the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The FRG is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. The first combat vehicles, according to Pistorius, can be delivered to Ukraine in about three months.

The decision of the German authorities caused a mixed reaction within the country. For example, Bundestag deputy Petr Bystron accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of trampling on the post-war principles of the world. He recalled that the slogan “Never again” meant refusing to supply weapons to the territory of conflicts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv does not bode well for relations between Russia and Germany.