The German Foreign Ministry condemned the speech of a Taliban representative in a Cologne mosque

The German Foreign Ministry commented on the speech of the Taliban representative (the organization is recognized as terrorist and is banned in Russia) Abdul Bari Omar in Cologne. On social networks X (formerly Twitter) Foreign Ministry condemned the incident.

The department clarified that none of the visa offices could issue a visa to a representative of a terrorist organization. “We were not informed about the trip. We do not recognize the Taliban. As long as the Taliban in Afghanistan openly violates human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, there will be no normalization of relations with the Taliban regime,” the German Foreign Ministry said.

The head of the Taliban government’s Food and Drug Administration, Abdul Bari Omar, spoke at a Cologne mosque. There he told the assembled Afghans about the government’s successes and how foreign financial assistance was not needed to achieve them. He also advised to be critical of materials about Afghanistan in the media.