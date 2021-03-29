German Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrea Sasse said that the department took into account the statements of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The diplomat stressed that the position of the German authorities on the project remains unchanged.

“We took note of the statement made by Secretary of State Blinken at the end of last week. As for our position on the project, then … our position remains unchanged, ”Zassay said at a briefing on Monday, March 29th.

On March 25, Blinken expressed confidence that the disagreements between the United States and Germany over the Nord Stream 2 project would not affect bilateral relations as a whole. At the same time, he clarified that Washington considers the project “a bad idea and a bad deal for Europe”, as well as a challenge for Ukraine, Poland and other countries.

The day before, speaking in Brussels, the American secretary of state said that the United States had directly warned Germany about the sanctions that could be imposed on companies involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. At the same time, Blinken noted that Washington is still opposed to the construction of the SP-2.

On March 19, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.