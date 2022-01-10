“It is essential to strengthen the independence of our European energy supply,” says German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaking of the energy issue, on the occasion of her first official visit today to Rome, where she will meet with Minister Luigi Di Maio. On the issue of immigration, she says she is satisfied that “Germany and Italy are working in the same direction on the distribution of migrants” because one cannot “hide one’s head in the sand until all 27 countries have reached a shared position” but we must move forward with those who “put the idea of ​​Europe as a community of values ​​into practice,” he said in his first exclusive interview for The print.

Europe is struggling with rising energy prices and needs gas. Do you think it possible that the German Federal Networks Agency gives the green light to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany bypassing Ukraine? What will you do to prevent Russia from using energy and gas as “weapons”, as you have defined them?

“As a new federal government we have clearly stated in our coalition agreement that energy policy projects in Germany must comply with European requirements, this also applies to Nord Stream 2. This is currently not the case, so the certification process is now suspended. And of course Nord Stream 2 also has geopolitical implications. This is why in the “joint declaration” with the US government we agreed that, should Russia use energy as a weapon or commit other aggressive actions against Ukraine, we will take effective measures together with our European partners. . We support this statement. At the same time, it is our political responsibility to make sure that anyone in Europe, regardless of their income, can afford electricity and heating and for this reason too it is essential to strengthen the independence of our European energy supply ».

Should Europe sit down immediately at the negotiating table on Ukraine together with Moscow and Washington or later, after an agreement has been reached between Russia and the US?

«It is clear that there is no decision on security in Europe without Europe. The only way out of the crisis is dialogue. Therefore the French Foreign Minister and I are committed to resuming the dialogues in the Normandy format. Precisely because the situation on the Ukrainian border is worrying, we cannot allow a further military escalation ”.

You said: “We are not a country of immigration, we are an immigration company” and recalled that the success story of the German economy also rests on the contribution of foreign workers. The Merkel government has been criticized for welcoming migrants in Germany, but for tolerating violations of international law at the EU’s external borders with push-backs to Greece and Belarus. What will the new government do differently?

«The economic success of Germany and Europe rests on the people who came to us with their ideas, biographies and energies. At the same time, in an interconnected world, countries’ economies can only thrive if they see diversity as a strength. As for those who flee, I cannot and do not want to resign myself to the fact that people continue to die at the external borders of the EU. From Berlin it is easy to point the finger at the states that bear the weight of responsibility at the external borders, whether it is the land borders between Poland and Belarus or the Mediterranean borders of Italy and Greece. If, on the other hand, as Europeans, we want to affirm our rules and our values, we must all be ready to show solidarity and responsibility. We want to do our part and work to ensure that there is a fair distribution mechanism in Europe and that countries like Italy and Greece are not left alone. At the same time, we intend to expand the legal channels to get to Europe and Germany, for example with humanitarian visas, but also with a modern immigration law. We will support the work for a common European asylum policy in which each country assumes its responsibilities. It is clear that it will not be an easy path, but as a federal government we must and want to do it ».

How can the new government convince other countries to accept a quota of migrants?

“If we want to guarantee humanity and order at the EU’s external borders, then as a result, solidarity and equity must also exist within the EU. I have no illusions: each Member State still assesses the situation too much from its own national point of view. However, the pandemic has made one thing clear: our common European space without internal borders is one of the greatest achievements of European unification, nobody in Europe wants to give it up again. And the necessary counterpart to the free movement of people is a common migration policy. We cannot bury our heads in the sand until all 27 countries have reached a shared position on a sharing mechanism. Instead, as luckily often happens, we should proceed with those who are not only willing, but who put into practice the idea of ​​Europe as a community of values. I am pleased that Germany and Italy are working in the same direction on this point ».

First there was the Quirinal Treaty with Paris, then Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Rome. Is there a new European balance that includes a Berlin-Paris-Rome triangle?

“Europe is the pivot of German foreign policy and Italy is one of the founding pillars of the Union. To make our Europe even stronger we want to give strong impulses for more social policies, better climate protection and a stronger role of the EU in the world. For me it is important that Germany, Italy and France work together very closely. In the end, however, what matters is not only the relations between the capitals, but that the people in our countries can feel that Europe offers them something: peace, economic opportunities, freedom and security for future generations too “.

What does the Italy-Germany action plan foresee, which you and the Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Liverpool? In what areas do the two countries intend to deepen their cooperation?

“Italy is the country with the highest presence of German cultural institutions, no other economy is so closely intertwined with ours as the Italian one through the supply chains. Luigi Di Maio and I belong to a generation that has always taken peace in Europe for granted and the possibility of traveling and studying abroad. The pandemic has clearly shown us what effects the closure of the borders can have: if a worker from South Tyrol is no longer able to go to his client in Bavaria or a student from Hamburg must interrupt her Erasmus stay in Florence. However, we were also able to experience first-hand what international solidarity means, when the patients in intensive care in Bergamo were treated in Leipzig and those in Freising in Bolzano. With the Italy-Germany action plan we want to make our common potential more visible, not only at the political level, but wherever people commit themselves: for example in the context of “young leaders” or in twinning between cities ».

Germany has taken over the presidency of the G7 and Scholz argues that his country wants to be a pioneer in the climate field. How can the German-led G7 influence the ongoing climate negotiations?

“The G7 must aim to shape the world in a positive sense, to act before it’s too late. Nowhere is this more evident than in the climate crisis, which has become the major conflict trigger in the world. Every tenth of a degree less global warming contributes to the quality of life of future generations and therefore to peace. The G7 can take on a real pioneering role in this, especially in view of COP27 in November. An example of this are the energy and climate partnerships with developing countries, for investments in climate protection that at the same time generate opportunities for economic development ”.

And what do you want to focus on as the female President of the G7?

“It makes a difference if no women sit at a negotiating table, if there is only one or three out of seven as during the last meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. After all, women are half of the world population. Therefore, with regard to the central themes of our G7 Presidency such as climate protection, global vaccination against Covid but also the strengthening of democracy, we will always take into account the impact these measures have on girls and women. Women’s rights are not only human rights, but are also an index of the state of health of democracies ”.

How does Germany’s “value-oriented foreign policy” reconcile national interests with the protection of human rights vis-à-vis China?

“For us, values ​​and interests are not in contradiction, but are directly linked to each other. With our European model of economy and prosperity, we will only have long-term economic success if we are committed to decent treatment of women and men and to fair trade relations. If it is only European companies that have to respect the rights of workers and the principles of fair competition, but not companies from third countries such as China, our companies have an absolute competitive disadvantage. We cannot accept this situation, also because of our economic interests. I am convinced that as Europeans we need to exploit the strength of our single market in a much more conscious way, otherwise others will dictate their terms to us ”.