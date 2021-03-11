An employee of the insurance company Stefan Heilemann from Germany flew with his family to Russia for the Sputnik V vaccine and shared his impressions. His story was told by the German edition Focus.

According to Heilemann, the Russian vaccine is the best of all currently available.

“Of course, I thought it over and studied the information about different vaccines and their mechanisms of action. I prefer vector vaccines, but mRNA-based drugs are somehow not to my liking. Therefore, I made a decision in favor of Sputnik, ”explained the German.

Heilemann also spoke about the side effects of the vaccine, which his wife and children also received. The German felt overwhelmed and noted an increased temperature. However, according to him, the next day everything went away.

In conclusion, Heilemann added that life in Russia is now more pleasant than in Germany, bearing in mind the difference in restrictive measures to combat the pandemic. “All shops and restaurants are open, we could move freely,” he assured.

Earlier, the head of the German Standing Commission on Vaccinations (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute, Thomas Mertens, praised the work of Russian researchers and its result – the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which he believes will soon be approved for use in the EU.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus, it was created on the basis of another adenovirus in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters the cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause an immune response and promote the development of antibodies. In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.