The cordon sanitaire did not work. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has won elections in the Sonneberg district in the south of the eastern state of Thuringia, making this region of around 57,000 inhabitants the first German administration to come under hands of this formation.

The AfD candidate, Robert Sesselman, who is himself a deputy in the Thuringian Parliament, has won the elections held this Sunday against his only rival in the second round, the Christian Democrat Jürgen Köpper, by obtaining 53% of the votes. His victory comes after the other parties’ attempt to isolate the far-right politician. All formations, including the left of Die Linke, asked for the vote for the candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The fate of the Sonneberg district, one of the smallest of the 400 into which Germany is administratively divided, has been in the eye of the hurricane since the AfD won the first round of the elections 15 days ago. The result was a shock in Thuringia, but also in Berlin. German political formations have refused to collaborate with the far-right party since its founding, just over a decade ago.

The victory in Sonneberg becomes the latest success for a party that is capitalizing on the wave of discontent that is sweeping through eastern Germany in particular. Polls show that in the states that formed the former German Democratic Republic (GDR), the AfD would win federal elections with more than 30% of the vote. Disenchantment with the coalition of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz – who governs with the Greens and the liberals of the FDP – has been growing in recent months to leave his party, the SPD, in third place in voting intentions in all of Germany, behind of the CDU and the extreme right.

The AfD has managed to capitalize on the general disenchantment with politics, suspicion of immigration and fear of an economic crisis. Recent controversies, such as the heating law, have contributed enormously to boosting the intention to vote for the extreme right, which according to polls would already be between 19 and 20%. The policies promoted by the Greens from Berlin, such as the replacement of old gas or diesel heating with others powered by renewable energy, have been at the center of public debate in recent months, with fierce campaigns against some media outlets. communication, such as the tabloid Bildthe most read in the country.

Sonneberg, one of the 17 rural districts of Thuringia -to which another six urban ones are added-, thus becomes the first administration in Germany led by the extreme right, which sends a clear warning signal to Berlin: the front against AfD , the cordon sanitaire, has not worked. District administrators have responsibilities in a variety of policies, from transportation to school construction and maintenance to social services.

The victory in this region (Landkreis) may be just the beginning. Another district election is held in October in Dahme-Spree, in Brandenburg, where the AfD leads the polls. The regional elections are also close in three federal states of the former communist East, Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, where their inhabitants will go to the polls starting in the spring of next year. Polls suggest all three could fall to the far right.

A street in the center of Sonneberg, Thuringia, with an election poster for Robert Sesselman, candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), on June 15. Elena Sevillano

The far-right party is under surveillance by German intelligence services on suspicion of threatening constitutional values, but in the country (Federal State) of Thuringia is considered directly “extremist” and its members are controlled by the police intelligence agency Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV, in its German acronym). The AfD leader in Thuringia is the controversial Björn Höcke, the most radical of the formation’s top officials. He too is being watched as a right-wing extremist who threatens the constitutional order.

AfD was born in 2012 as a eurosceptic party in the heat of the euro crisis. With the 2015 refugee crisis, it evolved towards rejecting immigration and with the pandemic it tried to take advantage of the protests against the restrictions. Since then he has been gaining weight as a rallying point for discontent with the political class. The fear of the negative effects of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis and the rejection of the ecological transition policies of Scholz’s coalition have done the rest. Disenchanted voters have not turned to the conservative opposition but to the AfD.

Just a few days ago, the BfV claimed that the far right is the biggest threat to democracy in Germany and warned voters against supporting the AfD. The leader of the Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, has assured on several occasions that his party will never agree with the AfD, neither in the European Parliament, nor in the Bundestag nor in the regional parliaments.

