Withdrawal from the European Union, abandonment of the euro, recovery of strict border controls and reinstatement of compulsory military service. These are some of the most prominent objectives of the electoral program of the ultranationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) for the general elections next September. Under the motto “Germany, but normal”, the xenophobic, racist and anti-European training he approved those controversial points as part of his campaign program during the federal congress held this Saturday in the East German town of Dresden. A congress in which, despite everything, the deep division in the son of the main opposition party in the Bundestag, the federal parliament, became clear.

Those attending the in-person congress in the capital of Saxony could not agree on who will be the head of the list. The decision of its parliamentary leader, Alice Waidel, to withdraw from the race for succeed conservative Angela Merkel At the Federal Chancellery he caught the audience by surprise, who decided to postpone the nomination of a candidate until mid-May.

Monitored by police officers to monitor compliance with hygiene standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the 560 AfD delegates approved by majority against their co-chair, Jörg Meuthen, and their 80-year veteran ideological leader Alexander Gauland. the proposal that, in the event of an electoral victory, Germany immediately leave the European Union and regain the mark as national currency. ‘Because the EU must die if Germany wants to live“As a delegate in the room shouted. Alarmed by the initiative, Gauland warned those present that this point in the electoral program will cause alarm among European neighbors “after two world wars” before “a new extraordinary path” by Germany and demanded in the case of a ‘dexit ‘Alternative forms of European cooperation that avoid the isolation of the country.

The moderate Meuthen affirmed that with this proposal his party will not achieve anything “neither in the electoral campaign, nor in Berlin, nor in Brussels.” Neither Meuthen nor Gauland managed to avoid the approval of the point in which the AfD demands “the exit of Germany from the European Union and the founding of a new European economic and interest community.”

Belicoso and convinced of a new triumph of the extreme right, the second co-president of the formation, Tino Chrupalla, representative of the most radical wing of the controversial formation. In his speech before the delegates gathered in the old slaughterhouse in Dresden and today the congress hall, Chrupalla demanded from the party “a clear profile, unity, courage and determination” to face the next months before the general elections. The two presidents of the controversial party dream of a clear success in the aperitif of the regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the last before the national elections, in June. If this time “we act correctly”, we will have the opportunity “for the first time and even with some advantage to become the first political force in a federal state,” said Meuthen. Something that the polls or the results of the last elections do not confirm.

In the regionals of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland Palatinate in mid-March Alternative for Germany lost a third of its voters and they were the clear defeated of the evening along with the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union. And the polls for the September general elections give the AfD between 10% and 12% of votes, below the result of four years ago.