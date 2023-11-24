This figure confirms the initial estimate, published in late October, which meant that Europe’s largest economy would contract by 0.1 percent.

“After the weak economic growth we witnessed in the first half of 2023, the German economy began the second half of the year with a slight decline in performance,” said Ruth Brand, head of the Statistics Office.

Germany has been among the weakest economies in Europe this year, with rising energy costs, weak global demand and high interest rates.

In the second quarter, the German economy grew 0.1 percent after stagnation in the first three months of the year.

Adjusted GDP contracted by 0.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

The statistics office said private consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of gross domestic product, was 0.3 percent lower than in the previous quarter. He added that government consumer spending rose for the first time in more than a year by 0.2 percent.

The German Central Bank said in its monthly economic report on Monday that the economy will contract again in the fourth quarter and show signs of slight improvement early next year.