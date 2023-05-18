The German Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck (right), together with the Secretary of State for Energy, Patrick Graichen, in a meeting on May 10. MICHELE TANTUSSI (REUTERS)

An alleged case of nepotism among senior officials of the German Green Party has claimed its first victim this Wednesday with the dismissal of Patrick Graichen, number two of the Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck. Graichen, Vice Minister ―equivalent to Secretary of State― for Energy and the minister’s right-hand man, is the ideologue of the coalition government’s energy policies, including the highly controversial decision to prohibit the installation of new gas and diesel boilers from the the next year. Graichen’s departure is a blow to the reputation of the Greens, already badly hit in the polls after proposing climate measures criticized by the opposition.

Graichen – and by extension also Habeck – had been in the eye of the hurricane for two weeks after it became known that he facilitated the hiring of a friend of his, and best man at his wedding, as director of the German Energy Agency. He was one of three members of the committee that appointed Michael Schäfer, a former deputy for the Greens and a well-known adviser on energy issues, to the post. He then declared no conflict of interest; that is to say, he did not officially communicate the friendship that united them. Initially, Habeck came to his defense. He assured that the hiring had been a mistake, but that he fully trusted his professionalism and highlighted his role in quickly weaning Germany from its fatal dependence on Russian energy imports.

The German Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck, this Wednesday during the press conference in which he announced the dismissal of Patrick Graichen. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

However, as pressure mounted both from the opposition and within the coalition itself – made up of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP liberals – Habeck was forced to take action. The first was to open an internal investigation that has revealed other not very transparent family ties. Habeck himself has announced the dismissal of his trusted man at a press conference in Berlin. “People make mistakes; This has been one mistake too many”, assured the minister, with a serious face. “On the whole, Patrick Graichen has become too vulnerable to attack to be able to exercise his role effectively,” he added.

Habeck reported this Wednesday that Graichen violated the internal regulations regarding public financing of a national research project in which his sister participated. The former Secretary of State for Energy participated in the approval process for the delivery of 600,000 euros to the environmental organization Öko-Institut. Both her sister Verena and her brother Jakob work there. Verena is also married to another Secretary of State from the same ministry, Michael Kellner. This family relationship was known when the coalition government was formed, in December 2021, but it has been brought to light to emphasize the network of family relationships that senior green officials have woven in the German government.

In a press conference, Habeck has recognized how much it has cost him to make the decision to remove his close collaborator and has announced that he will look for a replacement as soon as possible. After his intervention, the Christian Democrats of the CDU have demanded that the bill to decarbonise German heating systems, promoted by Graichen, be scrapped.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Both Habeck and Graichen belong to the Greens, who have seen their popularity plummet in recent weeks due to distrust of the Germans over the cost of their climate policies and decisions such as the definitive closure of nuclear power plants. The plan to prevent the installation of new boilers that run on fossil fuels has been widely criticized for its high cost and the short notice with which it has been proposed. The scandal of family relations in the Habeck ministry is especially embarrassing for the Greens, who pride themselves on transparency and have repeatedly blamed other parties for their poor management of conflicts of interest.

In addition to the polls, which leave the environmentalists at around 15% of voting intentions compared to the 23% they registered last year, the results of the last regional elections, in Bremen, show the slump the party is going through . In the Hanseatic city, where they had traditionally obtained good figures, support for their candidates fell by a third compared to the previous elections, to 12%.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.