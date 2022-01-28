The German economy, the largest in the European Union, contracted in the last quarter of 2021 by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effects of its omicron variant, although it registered an annual growth of 2.8%, as announced today by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), from its headquarters in Wiesbaden. The setback is greater than that calculated by Destatis in mid-January, when its forecasts spoke of a drop in GDP of 0.5%, and considerably higher than expected by many economists from different institutes and banks, who expected a maximum contraction of the 0.3% in the last quarter of the year. Destatis noted that the delta wave in early fall and the omicron spread before Christmas taxed the German economy more than expected.

The drop in German GDP comes after a recovery in the previous quarter, the summer quarter, despite supply problems and global raw materials. The unexpected drop in private consumption in the fourth quarter also contributed to the contraction, although public spending increased. Many experts consider that the omicron wave will continue to negatively affect the German economy during the first quarter of this year, but they expect it to be relaunched in the spring when this new stage of the pandemic in Germany will probably be overcome.

The federal government calculates in its forecasts for this year a GDP growth of 3.6% and 2.3% for 2023. The annual increase in 2021 of 2.8% offsets the contraction of 4.6% registered in 2020, but it doesn’t make up for it. On the other hand, the tax revenue of the federal state, the 16 federal states and the different German municipalities increased in 2021 after the decline in 2020. In total, 761,000 million euros in taxes entered the public coffers, 11.5% more than past year. A figure that even exceeds that of tax revenue in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, when 735.9 billion euros were collected. The increase was especially relevant in the case of personal income tax and VAT, with an increase in income of more than 80%, Destatis said.

However, tax revenues at the federal level fell, especially due to the elimination of the so-called solidarity tax, a 5.5% charge for personal income tax and corporate tax, created in 1991 to rebuild the territory of the former Republic. German Democratic Republic after the reunification of the country. Revenues from the fuel tax also fell, given that in the second year of the pandemic a large number of people did not need their vehicles to go to work as they did so from their homes, while private trips decreased. Despite everything, the state’s high tax revenues contributed to the federation needing to take on fewer credits than initially calculated, which meant savings of 24.8 billion euros. The Federal Minister of Finance, the liberal Christian Lindner, intends to transfer 60,000 million euros in credits planned but not assumed in 2021 to the fund for energy change and climate protection with which large investments will be financed.