The German economy contracted 1.7 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Friday. The restrictions due to the third wave of the pandemic, which especially affect retail trade and services, have slowed the recovery that was beginning to register in the country.

The largest European economy thus breaks with two months of positive evolution -although in evident slowdown- and demonstrates the weakness of its recovery and the difficulties to achieve the promised recovery in the form of a “V”. German gross domestic product (GDP) was 3.0 percent lower at the end of the first quarter than in the same period of the previous year. Compared to the end of 2019, the German economy has contracted by 4.9 percent.

However, the German economy is not behaving in this crisis as a homogeneous whole, but is showing clear signs of a growing divergence, as several experts have recently warned. Powerful German industry, buoyed by demand from the fastest emerging countries such as China and the United States, is on track to regain pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the strong restrictions due to the covid – some in force since November – are taking a toll on leisure, culture, restaurants and the tourism sector. “Especially affected by the crisis is private consumption, while exports boosted” GDP, Destatis explained.

However, the German Government hopes that the positive evolution of the vaccination campaign – with 27 percent of the population receiving at least one dose and increasing availability of the different formulas authorized in the EU – will allow the de-escalation process to begin and economic recovery, via consumption, throughout the second semester. Chancellor Angela Merkel has assured several times that she hopes to offer the possibility of vaccinating the entire population by the end of September.

The private sector has precisely urged the German Government to work in this regard. “Vaccinating is economic policy. The faster the vaccination campaign takes, the more the pandemic can be controlled by autumn, “said Joachim Lang, manager of the Federation of German Industry (BD) in a statement.

The forecast of the Ministry of Economy, updated this week, estimates that Germany will grow this year by 3.5 percent, in line with the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the main study centers of the country. The recovery to pre-crisis levels, however, will not be achieved until the first half of next year, according to Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. “I am convinced that in the coming months we will have reasons for optimism,” said Altmaier, convinced that a “change in trend” is going to take place shortly.

The risk, some economists have pointed out, is that Germany will once again come out of the crisis relying on its foreign sector, as indicated this Friday by the head of the German Economic Research Institute (DIW), Claus Michelsen, who asked to look for “instruments” for a “sustainable recovery”. Germany has been accused for years by the European Commission (EC) of maintaining an excessive surplus on its trade balance.