The German ECB Halcon asks to stop the descents of types: "We can no longer say that they are restrictive"

Isabel Schnabel, of the Executive Committee of the monetary institution, teaches the claws and ensures that “the fact that growth remains moderate cannot and should not be interpreted as proof that policy is restrictive”, although the activity in Germany and Germany and In the Eurozone as a whole it is stagnant The ECB holds Trump’s pulse and cuts interest rates other 0.25 points at 2.75%

The German Halcón of the European Central Bank (ECB) has taught its claws At a first level conference Organized by the Bank of England by stating that “we can no longer say that our policy is restrictive.” With this position, Isabel Schnabel, of the Executive Committee of the institution that decides the monetary policy of the Eurozone, calls indirectly stop or moderate the decreases of official interest rates, after five cuts of 0.25 points each since June, from 4% to current 2.75%, who have moved to the Euribor, the mortgage index.

Isabel Schnabel It is known for its aggressive position in favor of hardening the financing conditions – in other words, of the commission of loans and mortgages – as a priority to fight inflation although it implies the threat of a recession and destruction of jobs . On this occasion, he pointed out that “the fact that growth [económico] It remains moderate, it cannot and should not be interpreted as proof that politics is restrictive. ”

The truth is that the activity in the Eurozone assembly is stagnant, especially in Germany, with problems such as the lack of public and private investment for energy transition, defense or digitalization; the concrete difficulties of the industrial sectors to compete internationally; The climbing of a World Trade War: or fiscal imbalances, mainly from France. In this context, Spain is the only positive exception among European partners.

“Although inflation has receded and the restrictions of monetary policy have been reduced, current market prices suggest that maintaining price stability will require higher real interest rates in the future than before pandemic,” explained the German of the ECB Executive Committee in a speech at the ‘Bank of England’s 2025 Bear Conference’, an annual meeting of banks responsible for the banks England centrals, Switzerland, United States (Fed), Canada or Eurozone itself.

Isabel Schnabel’s main argument is that “the growing geopolitical fragmentation, climate change and labor shortages pose objective risks of increasing inflation in the medium and long term.”

According to this expert, “this is especially true because the recent increase in inflation may have permanently affected the inflation expectations of consumers and may have reduced the level of demand for companies to transmit adverse shocks of costs at prices to the consumer ”.

In early February, the ECB published A reportVery anticipated and announced in which he points out that “the models” to calculate the “neutral” interest rate suffer “a very high degree of uncertainty.” That is, the institution renounces a theoretical reference of a equilibrium level for the official ‘price’ of money (above which monetary policy would be restrictive). Or otherwise, he prefers not to have his hands tied. For example, to accommodate Isabel Schnabel’s postulates. Or also in the opposite direction.

The document ensures that monetary policy decisions must be taken “based on an exhaustive analysis of the data and their macroeconomic implications.” This statement dubbed months of debates about where the neutral interest rate was to where the ECB had to cut the ‘price’ of money, and allows the monetary institution to act without the ties of a technical reference.

The report does give a range, from 1.75% to 2.25%, but sentence that “inherent uncertainties, as well as conceptual deficiencies, limit the usefulness of the estimates of the natural rates available for the conduct of the policy monetary in real time ”.

Interest rate declines

At the end of January, the ECB cut off official interest rates 0.25 points to 2.75%. It is the fourth consecutive drop, and the fifth since June. At the moment, expectations have pointed out that the institution will continue along this path in the coming months despite the fact that, on the contrary, the North American Federal Reserve (Fed) has stopped the relief of financing conditions in the first global power before the risk that an escalation of the commercial war causes a rebound of inflation.

Until now, the ECB has prioritized the need to breathe oxygen to economic activity, given the weakness of eurozone growth, and public and private investment needs.

The moderation of inflation towards the average 2% target in the eurozone – in Spain it rose to 3% in January by fuels and electricity – has allowed the monetary institution presided by Christine Lagarde to leave the noise of tariffs in the background , commercial war and tax declines that come from the United States, and that is a threat of a new rebounds of prices increases, mainly in the American power, but also to this other side of the Atlantic.

