The strong growth of the economy of Spain amid the slowdown in the euro zone has turned the country into news and protagonist of several reports of large analysis houses, media, banks or asset managers. The last to analyze this particular behavior of Spain has been DWS, the German manager Deutsche Bank, who has dedicated the chart of the week to the Spanish economy by launching the following question: is the economy of Spain becoming the economy of Spain? Although the manager does not give a concrete or clear response, it does offer a data battery in which the economy of Spain has a much higher performance than the rest of the euro zone, in addition to completing with the Spanish risk premium graphic in The one who looks an intense fall that seems to ‘threaten’ the existence of this indicator (bring it almost to zero).

“Compared to many other countries in the single currency area, the economic performance of Spain has been positive. In the fourth quarter of last year, for example, for example, The intertrametral growth of 0.8% exceeded consensus expectations. In interannual terms, Spanish production grew 3.5% in the fourth quarter, which implies an annual growth rate of 3.2% in 2024. These figures are even more impressive if we take into account the devastating floods in the region From Valencia, they could have reduced growth, “says the published note scarce.

In addition, from DWS they emphasize that the prestigious weekly The Economist He recognized the positive development of Spain at the end of last year with an article in which he also showed some indicators to highlight the good moment of Spain, a good moment that lasts three years (2022, 2023, 2024 … and what remains ). The business magazine periodically publishes its own classifications of the best OECD countries, and in its latest edition Spain occupied the first place. The general evaluation of The Economist of Spain’s economic performance far exceeds that of other great OECD economies, such as Canada (12th), United States (20th) and Germany (23rd).

From DWS they argue that “the main drivers of growth acceleration in 2024 were the record number of foreign tourists, the fact that the hospitality sector and restoration were able to compensate for the losses suffered during the Covid crisis and the influx of immigrants who covered vacancies and at least partially compensated for the aging of the population, “said the experts of the German manager.

The labor market engine

“In general, the labor market is improving,” he says. The strong increase in the hours worked is joined by the decrease in the unemployment rate from 11.2% in the third trimester at 10.6% in the fourth quarter, while employment does not stop breaking records. The services sector, together with industry and agriculture, contributed significantly to the fall in unemployment, while construction in construction remained relatively stable.

The economy of Spain has historically presented high unemployment figures, with a unemployment rate that exceeds 16% frequently, even during the expansive cycles of the economy. The only time in the last decades that the unemployment rate fell below 10% was during the years of the real estate bubblewhen the economy grew exorbitantly and artificially in the heat of a credit bubble and brick that led economic indicators to present historical figures that were supported by mud pillars (credit). Today, although unemployment remains above 10%, this rate is the reflection of a balanced economy and that to the surprise of many continues to present a current account, that is, Spain is becoming a net creditor of the world despite the fort internal growth

The fall of the risk premium of Spain.

All of the above is leading to financial and economic indicators that attract attention in the world. The stock market seems to arouse little by little, while the disappointment of families and companies is worth studying. The only motorcycle in all this growth and good tone of the economy is public debt, which continues to exceed 100% of GDP with a fiscal policy that maintains some expansive bias at a time that should be used to maximize this imbalance. If the economy grows alone, it makes no sense that the public spending is ‘procyclical’, that is, that further increases the cycle curve supporting growth. Even so, the behavior of the Spanish bonus is especially good.

“The evolution of the differentials of Spanish government bonds in front of the BUNS shows that the feeling of the market towards Spain is also more and more positive. As can be seen in our chart of the weekthe ten -year differential has been reduced from around 135 Basic points just under 60 basic points from the provisional maximum of July 2022. Among the countries of the periphery of the Eurozone, only Portugal is below. Even French OAT quote with a higher differential. We hope that the healthy labor market continues to support consumption and investment until well into 2025, thus maintaining the positive impulse of growth, “they say from DWS.