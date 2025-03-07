The recent elections in Germany have revealed one of the great paradoxes of this country again: its desire for stability in a constant change. Despite its history, marked by deep transformations, Germany has once again opted for stability and the known.

The leadership of the Nation will fall again on the CDU, a party that has governed most of the time since 1949 with figures such as Adenauer, Kohl and Merkel. The great coalition between conservatives and social democrats is a formula already used several times. However, apparent stability is challenged by an unprecedented phenomenon in the political history of postwar Germany: the irruption of the radical right as a second political force. The AFD has managed to consolidate, although its progress is limited by the rejection of the rest of the formations to be agreed with it. Internationally, the support of figures such as Elon Musk or JD Vance reinforces their integration into the new global right -wavebut without substantially altering its electoral performance.

The real challenge for the new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, lies in the structural challenges facing Germany, starting with its economic model, once synonymous with success, and today shows signs of exhaustion. The Locomotive of Europe He has experienced an anemic growth in recent years. After the contraction of 2023, GDP has barely achieved moderate recovery. The slowdown in the manufacturing sector, the impact of the energy crisis and the fall in foreign investment have weighed the economy, which remains in a fragile balance between the technical recession and a very weak recovery. To this is added the problem of inflation, which shot globally after the energy crisis of 2022, but that hit Germany more strongreducing the purchasing capacity of households and companies.

On the other hand, the crisis that live key sectors, such as the automotive industry and manufacturing, have caused dismissals due to the restructuring of the business model and the transition to new technologies, which is reflected in an incipient rebound in the unemployment rate from 5% to 6.2%, which contrasts with the downward trend that is recorded in the rest of Europe. To the extent that the automotive industry still has a great weight in the German economy, The arrival of Chinese manufacturers, who have managed to position themselves quickly in the European market thanks to more competitive prices and the state support of Beijing, put in check a business model, and the last leadership of giants such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Internally, the debate on immigration continues to polarize society, and the pressure to find effective solutions is growing. And at the international level, the uncertainty generated by Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency does not stop growing. Its foreign policy announces a commercial war with the EU and pushes Europe to assume a more active role in its own safety in the face of Russian threat. All eyes seem to look at Germany as a key actor in the EU, which will require the new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to make very complex decisions and in a short time, which will partially decide the future of the European project.

The only bastion where Germans can continue to chest is in the control of the fiscal deficit and public debt, unlike what happens with other members of the European Union and with the main international competitors, the US and China. The problem is that being the only one that shows responsibility in this area, however positive that it can be in the long term, leaves Germany, in the short and medium term, in a clear position of disadvantage in the battle for having a voice and vote in the new global orderparticularly before the pressing need to rearm European.

Europe needs a leader in front of other Titans such as the US and China, and after the German elections, the greatest fear is that Merz is simply a too normal and responsible leader for these extraordinary times, and that the German voter has opted for the known when the world is already governed by norms and alliances that are totally new.