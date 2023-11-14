Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with 25 restored Leopard 1A5s in 2024

Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with 25 restored Leopard 1A5 tanks in 2024, as well as five BPz 2 tank tractors and two driving simulators. This is stated in a statement on website German defense concern.

“Rheinmetall continues to provide Ukraine with support services in the field of combat vehicles. The company has been tasked with supplying a total of 80 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Most of them are already in use and have already proven themselves in use,” the company noted.

In addition, five Caracal tactical all-terrain vehicles will also be sent to Ukraine in late 2023 or early 2024. Rheinmetall also announced the delivery of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in 2024 on behalf of the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark.

Earlier, the German concern announced that it would supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 100 thousand mortar ammunition. The ammunition is focused primarily on mortar systems such as the 120mm Ragnarök mortar and the 60mm RSG60 mortar system.