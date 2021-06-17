“The CVN Cove vaccine showed a temporary 47% efficacy against Covid-19 disease of all severity, and did not meet the pre-specified statistical success criteria,” the company said in a statement.“.

CureVac blamed this disappointing result on the study’s inclusion of at least “13 mutations” of the virus, which is unprecedented, in addition to the diverse responses to the vaccine across different age groups..

She added that she had sent the results of the third phase trials, in which 40,000 people participated in 10 countries, to the European Medicines Agency, and the company is expected to make a final analysis of the results in the coming weeks..

“While we had hoped for a stronger interim result (…), demonstrating high efficacy amid this unprecedentedly wide variety of mutations is a challenge,” said Franz Werner-Haas, CureVac CEO.“.

CureVac’s setback comes after a significant delay in the last phase of its trials, pending the collection of a sufficient number of participants with Covid..

The company initially expected to apply for European approval for the vaccine in the second quarter of the year as Germany prepares to sign an order for 1.4 million doses by the end of June, but the license is now not expected to come from the regulator before August.

Like the highly effective vaccines rapidly developed by competitors such as Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna, CureVac is based on mRNA technology..

The German company, founded in 2000 by German biologist Ingmar Heuer, a pioneer in mRNA technology, announced in May that independent analyzes had “concluded that there were no safety concerns” in the vaccine..

Despite being late in the vaccine race, CureVac believes that it has advantages that give it an advantage over other competing companies, as its vaccine can be stored in regular refrigerators and needs lower doses, which allows for faster production and lower cost for large quantities..

The European Union has reserved up to 405 million doses of the CureVac vaccine.