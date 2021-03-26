German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz during the Bundestag session on Thursday. STEFANIE LOOS / AFP

The German Constitutional Court has this Friday paralyzed the ratification of the European recovery plan, which had been approved this week in the two legislative chambers, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, and which only had pending the signature of the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in order to enter into force. The ambitious economic recovery plan against the pandemic is valued at 750,000 million euros in aid that, for the first time in the history of the European Union, involves a massive issuance of debt by the Member States. In addition, a large part of the aid will be paid as non-repayable subsidies.

Brussels needs all Member States to ratify the plan before aid can be launched. Spain is the second largest recipient of these funds, of which it will account for around 140,000 million euros (77,000 million in subsidies). After being approved in the European Council, the mechanism passed to the parliaments of the countries to ratify it. In the case of Spain, the Congress of Deputies. Brussels was counting on having the approval of all the members next month, or at the latest in May. But the decision of the German Constitutional Court now threatens to delay these plans. So far 10 of the 27 EU countries have completed the procedure, including France, Italy and Spain.

In a brief press release, the Constitutional Court indicates that the ratification “cannot be issued by the federal president” until the magistrates decide on the appeal that five people have presented this Friday who question the legality of the European recovery fund. A court spokesman told Reuters that the High Tribuanl will have to study the appeal and that there is no date for issuing a decision, although it could take up to three months, according to the agency.

The lower house, or Bundestag, passed the law ratifying the fund on Thursday. He came out with a majority of almost 75% of the votes. This Friday also the Upper House, the Bundesrat, has approved the legislation. Among those who oppose Germany ratifying the European fund, which has been symbolically christened the Next Generation EU, is the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The formation argues that the mechanism violates European treaties by allowing states to borrow jointly and has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “irresponsible” for allowing it.