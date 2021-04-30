An open pit coal mine near Cologne (Germany). WOLFGANG RATTAY / Reuters

The German Constitutional Court has issued a ruling that obliges the government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel to substantially modify the climate law approved in 2019. The German high court has ruled that not having reduction targets for pollutant emissions beyond 2030 harms the young compared to older. The measure has been positively received by the Executive, which aims to modify the climate protection law in this legislature, possibly the last under Merkel’s leadership.

The spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert, said this Friday that the decision of the Constitutional Court, known this Thursday, is “a success for the young people who promoted the lawsuit” and “for the whole of that generation.” “The Chancellor is pleased with this ruling and will do everything possible to modify the law in this term,” added the spokesman during a press conference in Berlin.

In the ruling, the German Constitutional summons the Executive to improve the rule before the end of 2022 so as not to harm the new generations. According to the ruling, taking into account current objectives, young people will have to face much larger emission reductions in the future than those that their predecessors will have to take today.

The court finds that it would be wrong to allow a generation to “use a large part of the CO presupuesto budget. [dióxido de carbono] with a comparatively slight reduction burden, if that means that subsequent generations are left with a radical reduction burden and their lives are exposed to comprehensive limits to freedom ”.

The law, approved by Angela Merkel’s government in 2019, was then seen as a pioneering rule. However, the court considers that it should be hardened and updated by the end of next year, establishing by 2030 a reduction in carbon emissions of more than 55% compared to 1990 values, and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

“The contested provisions violate the freedoms of the complainants, some of whom are still very young,” said the Constitutional Court in a statement, accepting the lawsuit presented, among others, by Sophie Backsen, 22 years old. The young woman is the daughter of a farming family on the island of Pellwornm in the North Sea, and had argued that she feared that rising sea levels caused by global warming would engulf her island and leave her without an inheritance.

“The Constitutional Court issued a large and significant ruling today [por este jueves]. It is a time for climate protection and youth rights. And it guarantees security for economic planning, ”said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Emissions reduction by 40%

Germany has already managed to reduce its emissions: in 1990 it emitted the equivalent of 1.25 billion tons of carbon dioxide, while in 2020 this figure dropped to 740 million tons, a decrease of more than 40%. To achieve the targets set by law, Germany needs to reduce 178 million tonnes by 2030, and another 281 million later.

The Constitutional ruling comes in the middle of the electoral year and may involuntarily reinforce the electoral campaign of the Green Party, which is leading several polls. The candidate for chancellor of this formation, Annalena Baerbock, has proposed doubling the rate of wind and solar parks, as well as other sources of renewable energy during the next five years. Its electoral program also includes a ban on the sale of new combustion engine vehicles from 2030 and the use and setting of additional emissions targets after 2030. This last measure coincides with the principles of the court’s ruling.

The Minister of the Environment, the Social Democrat Svenja Schulze, will be in charge of preparing the corresponding modification in the coming weeks, according to the Constitutional ruling. The idea is that the norm can begin the parliamentary process before the summer break. The court decision was greeted as a success by both the plaintiffs and the Greens, who see the ruling as ratification that more ambitious targets are needed. “It is a historic sentence, which supports our demands and those of young people like those of Fridays for Future,” said the leader of the Greens.

